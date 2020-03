BRIEF-Mckesson Sets Final Exchange Ratio Of 11.4086 For Exchange Offer

March 5 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp:

* MCKESSON SETS FINAL EXCHANGE RATIO OF 11.4086 FOR EXCHANGE OFFER

* MCKESSON - UPPER LIMIT ON NUMBER OF SPINCO SHARES THAT CAN BE RECEIVED FOR EACH SHARE OF CO’S STOCK TENDERED HAS BEEN REACHED

* MCKESSON CORP - EXCHANGE OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 9, 2020

* MCKESSON CORP - WILL ACCEPT 15.4 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK FOR EXCHANGE IF EXCHANGE OFFER IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED