BRIEF-MCKESSON SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NRG TO INSTALL SOLAR ARRAYS AT MCKESSON FACILITY

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mckesson:

* MCKESSON SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NRG TO INSTALL SOLAR ARRAYS AT MCKESSON FACILITY

* ‍AS PART OF SOLAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, SOLAR ARRAYS WILL BE INSTALLED AT MCKESSON DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY​

* ‍NRG WILL WORK WITH CO TO DELIVER PROJECT FROM INITIAL PLANNING TO FINAL INSTALLATION, WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN 2018​