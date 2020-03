March 17 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp:

* MCKESSON UPDATES FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF CHANGE HEALTHCARE SPLIT-OFF

* SEES FISCAL 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $14.67 TO $14.87

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.76 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: