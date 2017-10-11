FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mclaren Health Care and Elekta mutually terminate long-term agreement
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 11, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Mclaren Health Care and Elekta mutually terminate long-term agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ) says:

* Mclaren Health Care and Elekta have mutually agreed to terminate their long-term agreement.

* McLaren Health Care and Elekta will continue their business relationship but on a smaller scale.

* In accordance with its process for constant review of backlog, Elekta has therefore determined to reduce USD 72 million of the backlog, to be reported in Q2 fiscal year 2017/18.

* There will be no material effect on Elekta’s results.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.