BRIEF-Mcmillan Shakespeare updates on announcement regarding potential class action

June 19 (Reuters) - Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd
* refer to announcement issued by McMillan shakespeare regarding a potential class action being prepared by a sydney law firm.
* it is asserted that potential claims against davantage under class action may amount to $80 million
* nature of potential claim may be based on allegations in relation to a warranty product business operated by davantage pty
* Mcmillan Shakespeare says potential claim is alleged to relate to period from 2011 to 2015