March 19 (Reuters) - Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd:

* TRADING IN JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH TO DATE IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, AND COMPARABLE WITH PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON 19 FEBRUARY 2020

* COVID-19 EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT SALES AND EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: