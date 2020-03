March 30 (Reuters) - MCPHY ENERGY SAS:

* INFORMATION REGARDING THE MEASURES ADOPTED BY MCPHY WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO IMPACT GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND ITS 2020 PROSPECTS, BUT IT IS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY THESE IMPACTS AT TIME OF THIS PRESS RELEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)