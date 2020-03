BRIEF-McPhy Energy FY Net Loss Narrows To 6.3 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - MCPHY ENERGY SAS:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 43 PERCENT TO 11.4 MILLION EUR

* STRENGTHENING OF FINANCIAL STRUCTURE WITH A CASH POSITION OF EUR 13 MILLION AT END-2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY IMPACTS OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY IN 2020

* MCPHY’S EXPOSURE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IS LIMITED TO A POWER-TO-GAS APPLICATION PROJECT IN HEBEI PROVINCE

* MCPHY IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON ITS ACTIVITY

* FY NET LOSS EUR 6.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 6.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO