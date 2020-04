April 29 (Reuters) - McPhy Energy SAS:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY

* COVID-19: PRODUCTION SITES IN FRANCE AND GERMANY HAVE REMAINED OPERATIONAL WITH LIMITED ON-SITE RESOURCES AND STRENGTHENED SAFETY CONDITIONS

* COVID-19: IN ITALY, OPERATIONS ON SAN MINIATO SITE WERE SUSPENDED ON MARCH 23 AND ARE GRADUALLY RESUMING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)