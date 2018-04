April 27 (Reuters) - MCS Services Ltd:

* CONTRACT FOR MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE OPERATOR IN WA-MSG.AX

* HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF SECURITY SERVICES TO 7 LARGE SHOPPING CENTRES IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* ADDITIONAL CONTRACTS WILL ADD ABOUT $3 MILLION TO CO’S INCOME IN FIRST 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: