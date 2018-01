Jan 2 (Reuters) - MCT Bhd:

* RECEIVED LETTER FROM REGENT WISE INVESTMENTS THAT IT ACQUIRED 230.1 MILLION SHARES IN CO FROM GOH MING CHOON FOR 202.5 MILLION RGT OR 0.88 RGT PER SHARE ‍​

* UPON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION, RWIL’S SHAREHOLDINGS IN CO WILL INCREASE FROM 32.95% TO 50.19%‍​ Source (bit.ly/2CveN11) Further company coverage: