April 13 (Reuters) - MCT DANISMANLIK:

* SHAREHOLDERS SIGN SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT TO SELL 3.9 MILLION A GROUP AND 697,505 B GROUP SHARES TO HEDEF GIRISIM

* TO SELL SHARES IN MCT DANISMANLIK AT 2.74 LIRA PER SHARE TO HEDEF GIRISIM