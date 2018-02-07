BRIEF-MCUBS MidCity Investment says new unit prices

Feb 7 (Reuters) - MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 73,125 yen per unit (11.12 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 70,650 yen per unit (10.74 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 and payment date on Feb. 15

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 70,650 yen per unit (up to 565.2 million yen in total)

* Says Subscription date on March 8 and payment date on March 9

