Jan 22 (Reuters) - Md Medical Group:

* FY 2017 TOTAL DELIVERIES INCREASED 2% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Y-O-Y) TO 6,808

* FY 2017 TOTAL IVF CYCLES INCREASED 20% Y-O-Y TO 16,806

* FY 2017 TOTAL OUT-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 9% Y-O-Y TO 1,516,001

* 2017 TOTAL IN-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 15% Y-O-Y TO 61,344

* IN Q4 2017 TOTAL DELIVERIES INCREASED 2% Y-O-Y TO 1,665