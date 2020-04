BRIEF-MD Medical Group Q1 Total Revenue RUB 4.11 Bln, Up 7% Y/Y

April 30 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments PLC :

* SAYS Q1 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR (Y-O-Y) TO RUB 4,113 MILLION

* SAYS Q1 TOTAL DELIVERIES DECREASED 3% Y-O-Y TO 1,748

* SAYS Q1 TOTAL IVF CYCLES INCREASED 2% Y-O-Y TO 3,948

* SAYS Q1 TOTAL IN-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 9% Y-O-Y TO 22,413

* SAYS TOTAL OUT-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 1% Y-O-Y TO 431,832

* CEO NOTES RECENT DECISION TAKEN BY AGM, WHICH CONSIDERED PAYMENT OF 2019 DIVIDENDS TO BE UNREASONABLE AT THIS TIME

* CEO SAYS ONCE SITUATION STABILIZES COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO COME BACK TO CONSIDERING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)