FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 Q3 results
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc:

* M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 third quarter results

* MDC Holdings - ‍aggregate commitment under unsecured revolving credit facility increased from $550 million to $700 million, with a two year increase in maturity​

* MDC Holdings Inc - sees ‍preliminary Q3 home sale revenues up 2% year-over-year to $584.9 million​

* MDC holdings inc - sees qtrly ending backlog dollar value up 6% year-over-year to $1.71 billion

* MDC Holdings Inc - sees Q3 ‍preliminary dollar value of net new orders up 6% year-over-year to $596.7 million​

* MDC Holdings Inc says ‍facility permits an increase in maximum commitment amount to as much as $1.25 billion upon company’s request​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.