May 3 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES UP 8% TO $607.7 MILLION FROM $563.5 MILLION

* QTRLY DOLLAR VALUE OF NET NEW ORDERS UP 15% TO $863.7 MILLION FROM $750.0 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL HOME AND LAND SALE REVENUES $607.7 MILLION VERSUS $563.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: