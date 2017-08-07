FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MDC Partners reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-MDC Partners reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc-

* MDC Partners Inc reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue $390.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees organic revenue approximately 7% growth in 2017

* Sees adjusted ebitda margin approximately 60 basis points increase in 2017

* MDC Partners Inc says remain on track to achieve 2017 adjusted ebitda target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.