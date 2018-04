April 23 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU RESOURCES GROUP ACQUIRES OPERATIONS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

* MDU RESOURCES GROUP - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC - ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

* MDU RESOURCES - TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)