BRIEF-MDU Resources Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.22 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS INCREASE, GROWTH PROJECTS AND ACQUISITION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.45

* CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS BACKLOG OF WORK AT MARCH 31 WAS $692 MILLION, COMPARED TO $725 MILLION IN 2017

* MDU RESOURCES AFFIRMED 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $1.25 TO $1.45

* CONSTRUCTION SERVICES BUSINESS BACKLOG OF WORK AT MARCH 31 WAS $675 MILLION, COMPARED TO $529 MILLION IN 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $976.3 MILLION VERSUS $937.9 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR