June 19 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-MDXHEALTH AND QUEENSLAND UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATE ON ORAL CANCER LIQUID BIOPSY TEST

SIGNED SCIENTIFIC AGREEMENT WITH QUT BLUEBOX TO DEVELOP LIQUID BIOPSY EPIGENETIC ASSAY FOR EARLY DETECTION OF ORAL CANCER