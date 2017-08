July 31 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* MVZ DR. STEIN & KOLLEGEN FIRST GERMAN MEDICAL LABORATORY TO OFFER THE SELECTMDX FOR PROSTATE CANCER TEST

* MDXHEALTH ANNOUNCED THAT MVZ DR. STEIN & KOLLEGEN MEDICAL LABORATORY HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO OFFER SELECTMDX FOR PROSTATE CANCER TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)