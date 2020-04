BRIEF-MDxHealth Announces Growth Investment From MVM Partners

April 27 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* ANNOUNCES GROWTH INVESTMENT FROM MVM PARTNERS

* THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO LIMITED CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS PRECEDENT AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT 15 MAY 2020

* AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION, MVM WILL BECOME A 22% SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY

* NET PROCEEDS OF CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT COMPANY’S GROWTH STRATEGY, AS WELL AS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* MVM HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT TO COMPANY FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF EUR 12,738,632.94 (OR APPROXIMATELY $14 MILLION)

* AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 0.632 PER SHARE