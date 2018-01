Jan 18 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* ‍DEVELOPS BLOOD TEST TO GUIDE PRECISION-TREATMENT OF CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS​

* STUDY DEMONSTRATES TEST CAN ADD PROGNOSTIC INFORMATION ON OVERALL SURVIVAL

* ‍EARLIER ASSESSMENT OF TREATMENT RESPONSE CAN HELP IDENTIFY RESISTANCE SOONER​

* OVER 233,000 CRPC PATIENTS UNDER TREATMENT GLOBALLY EACH YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)