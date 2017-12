BRIEF- MDxHealth Lowers Guidance For 2017

Dec 28 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* MDXHEALTH ANNOUNCES LOWERING OF 2017 GUIDANCE

* WILL NOT MEET EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017

* ANTICIPATED AN INCREASE IN VOLUMES DURING Q4

* HAS FACED TIMING ISSUES IN OBTAINING BILLABLE CASES FROM CONTRACTED CONFIRMMDX CUSTOMERS AND FROM POST-MARKETING STUDIES

* DELAYED CONTRACTED CASES EXPECTED TO PARTLY SPILL OVER INTO 2018

* EXPECTS TO FALL SHORT OF ITS YEAR-OVER-YEAR PRODUCT-AND SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH TARGET OF 45-55%, EXPECTING TO INSTEAD END YEAR AT GROWTH OF AROUND 10-15%

