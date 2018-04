BRIEF-Mdxhealth Q1 Operating Loss widens to 6.7 Million Dollars

April 24 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-MDXHEALTH PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF $9.7 MILLION, UP 50% FROM $6.5 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* OPERATING LOSS OF $6.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $5.8 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* Q1 PRODUCT REVENUE OF $7.9 MILLION, UP 60% FROM $4.9 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $51.3 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* DESPITE A STRONG Q1, WE DO NOT YET HAVE FULL VISIBILITY ON REVENUE PROJECTIONS GOING FORWARD - CEO

* WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR YEAR AND ACHIEVING HIGHER LEVELS OF TESTING VOLUME AND PRODUCT REVENUE COMPARED TO 2017 -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)