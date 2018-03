March 19 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* REG-MDXHEALTH (R): SELECTMDX LIQUID BIOPSY TEST FOR PROSTATE CANCER INCLUDED IN THE 2018 EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION UROLOGY GUIDELINES

* INCLUSION OF SELECTMDX IN EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION UROLOGY GUIDELINES TO ENABLE ADOPTION OF TEST IN EU MEMBER STATES SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

* INCLUSION OF SELECTMDX IN EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION UROLOGY GUIDELINES TO CONTRIBUTE TO DRIVE PAYOR ADOPTION