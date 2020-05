May 26 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY AS RESULT OF CAPITAL INCREASE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 27 AND COMPLETED ON MAY 15, COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL HAS INCREASED TO EUR 68,998,734.95, AND NUMBER OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES HAS INCREASED TO 90,691,449 ORDINARY SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF EQUITY INVESTMENT PROVIDED BY MVM V LP AND MVM GP (NO.5) LP, FUNDS MANAGED BY MVM PARTNERS LLP

