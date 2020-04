BRIEF-MDxHealth Suspends 2020 Guidance Due To COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF $5.9 MILLION, UP 24% FROM $4.7 MILLION IN Q1-2019

* Q1 PRODUCT REVENUES OF $5.6 MILLION, UP 26% FROM $4.5 MILLION IN Q1-2019

* Q1 GROWTH OF 3% IN CONFIRMMDX UNITS COMPARED TO Q1-2019

* Q1 REDUCTION OF 28% IN SELECTMDX UNITS COMPARED TO Q1-2019

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC, COMPANY IS SUSPENDING ITS 2020 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 26, 2020 AS PART OF ITS 2019 YEAR-END PRESS RELEASE

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN POTENTIAL OF ITS TWO COMPLEMENTARY COMMERCIAL STAGE PRODUCTS TO PROVIDE UROLOGISTS WITH A CLEAR CLINICAL PATHWAY TO ACCURATELY IDENTIFY CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT PROSTATE CANCER

* WE BELIEVE THIS CLINICAL PATHWAY, WITH SELECTMDX GUIDING CANCER DETECTION IN A PRE-BIOPSY SETTING AND CONFIRMMDX IN A POST-BIOPSY SETTING, WILL CONTINUE DRIVING MOMENTUM AND INCREASE MARKET SHARE ON ALL FRONTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)