April 20 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* TO RECEIVE $2.3 MILLION “PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM” LOAN UNDER THE U.S. CARES ACT

* LOAN HAS A TERM OF TWO YEARS AND CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 1.0% PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)