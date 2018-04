April 11 (Reuters) - OraSolv AB:

* ME DENTAL AB DECLARES OFFER FOR ORASOLV AB (PUBL) UNCONDITIONAL AND WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES SUBMITTED

* OFFER HAS BEEN ACCEPTED TO SUCH EXTENT THAT ME DENTAL AFTER COMPLETION OF OFFER WILL BECOME OWNER OF 90.31 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES IN ORASOLV

* OUT OF THE REMAINING SHARES IN ORASOLV

* ME DENTAL WILL WORK TOWARDS SHARES IN ORASOLV TO BE REMOVED FROM AKTIETORGET