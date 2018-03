March 15 (Reuters) - ME Dental AB:

* ME DENTAL AB - ME DENTAL AB ISSUES RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS IN ORASOLV AB (PUBL)​

* ME DENTAL AB - TOTAL VALUE OF THE OFFER AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 74.5 MILLION​

* ME DENTAL AB - ME DENTAL OFFERS SEK 0.30 IN CASH FOR EVERY SHARE IN ORASOLV AB (PUBL)

* ME DENTAL AB - ORASOLV'S INDEPENDENT BID COMMITTEE HAS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED ORASOLV'S SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT THE OFFER​