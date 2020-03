March 25 (Reuters) - Mears Group PLC:

* MEARS GRP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* MEARS GROUP PLC - IT IS UNLIKELY THAT MEARS WILL CONTINUE TO INTERACT WITH ITS CUSTOMERS AS USUAL

* MEARS GROUP PLC - LIKELY THAT GROUP WILL EXPERIENCE SOME DISRUPTION OVER COMING PERIOD.

* MEARS GROUP PLC - LIKELY THAT GROUP WILL EXPERIENCE SOME DISRUPTION OVER COMING PERIOD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: