FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MEC Resources provides update on dispute with Grandbridge Ltd
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 7:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-MEC Resources provides update on dispute with Grandbridge Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mec Resources Ltd

* Received a writ of summons on behalf of Grandbridge Ltd

* MEC Resources - “Company believes claim is of no legal merit and company will strongly defend its position”

* Company has been advised that no funds are owed to Grandbridge Ltd pursuant to the agreement

* MEC Resources - Writ asserts payment should be made pursuant to agreement between co & Grandbridge that commenced in 2005, & was terminated in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.