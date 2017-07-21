FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge
July 21, 2017 / 8:47 AM / in a month

BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - MEC Resources Ltd

* Update on dispute with BPH and GBA

* Claims between each of bph energy ltd, grandbridge ltd and mec have been temporarily suspended

* Withdrew its statutory demand issued to BPH Energy Ltd on 3 July

* Confirms that a settlement conference will be held between company, Bph Energy Ltd and Grandbridge Ltd

* "‍Withdrawal of statutory demand by mec should not be construed as mec resiling from amounts it alleges are owed to it"​

* Statutory demand was issued to BPH Energy in relation to alleged default on repayment by BPH Energy LTD under formal loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

