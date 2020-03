March 30 (Reuters) - Mecelec Composites SA:

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP CONFIRMS PLAN 2019-2022

* ORDER BOOK TO DATE AT EUR 8 MILLION

* MAINTAINS STRATEGY DESPITE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, NOT YET EVALUABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)