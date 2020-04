April 20 (Reuters) - Mecelec Composites SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER BOOK CONTINUES TO GROW: +15%

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: THE STRONG GROWTH THAT WAS RECORDED IN THE GROUP’S MOMENTUM AND ORDER BOOKS HAS BEEN REVISED DOWNWARDS

* AFTER FIRST TWO MONTHS OF VERY STRONG GROWTH, AREAS OF DISTRIBUTION AND AERONAUTICS / DEFENSE HAVE SUFFERED FROM STOPPAGE OF DELIVERIES, RECORDING 23.3% AND 34.3% DECREASES Source text : bit.ly/2Kmwy54 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)