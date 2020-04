BRIEF-Medacta FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At EUR 91.5 Million

April 6 (Reuters) - MEDACTA GROUP SA:

* FY SALES INCREASED ORGANICALLY BY 13.9% TO EUR 310.6 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 91.5 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 29.5%.

* STRONG START INTO 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR PRIOR TO BEGINNING OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS.

* CONSCIOUS OF COVID-19 RELATED UNCERTAINTIES, MEDACTA WITHHOLDS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020. MID AND LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN UNCHANGED.

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ANY DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* RECOVERY COULD START LATER IN 2020 AND PARTIALLY IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)