April 17 (Reuters) - Medacta Group SA:

* BOD AND GEM DECIDED VOLUNTARY TO REDUCE THEIR 2020 ANNUAL COMPENSATION TO SOFTEN ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* OTHER MEMBERS OF BOD AND GEM WILL REDUCE THEIR TOTAL COMPENSATION BY 20%

* FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN ALBERTO SICCARDI AND CEO FRANCESCO SICCARDI DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION BY 50%