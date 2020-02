Feb 19 (Reuters) - Medacta Group SA:

* MEDACTA GROUP SA - INTERIM ARBITRATION AWARD HAS BEEN MADE AGAINST ASD AND WILLIAM ZUROWSKI IN AMOUNT OF USD 9,705,900 FOR DAMAGES PLUS LEGAL FEES AND COSTS

* MEDACTA GROUP SA - ARBITRATION AWARD IS NOT FINAL AND IS SUBJECT TO APPEAL AND COURT PROCEEDING AGAINST MEDACTA REMAINS PENDING

* MEDACTA GROUP SA - PROCEEDINGS REMAIN ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)