BRIEF-Medacta Group SA Sees 2019 Reported Revenue Growth In Range Of 12-14%

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Medacta Group SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: MEDACTA GROUP SA ANNOUNCES A REVISION OF THE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* MEDACTA GROUP SA- SEES 2019 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 12-14%, EQUAL TO 10-12% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* MEDACTA GROUP SA- SEES 2019 CAPEX OF 12%-15% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* MEDACTA GROUP SA- SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA ABOUT 30% +/-1%

* MEDACTA GROUP SA- SEES 2019 CHANGE IN NET WORKING CAPITAL OF 5%-7% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* MEDACTA GROUP- PLANNING TO REPORT PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED TOP-LINE FIGURES ON 21 JAN 2020 AND FY 2019 RESULTS ON 6 APRIL 2020