Sept 3 (Reuters) - MEDACTA GROUP SA:

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 IS CONFIRMED

* H1 REVENUES OF EUR 151.6 MILLION, UP BY 13.8%

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EURO 43.5 MILLION (H1 2018: EURO 43.2 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EURO 11.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO EURO 24.2 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR.