July 1 (Reuters) - Medadvisor Ltd:

* MEDADVISOR- ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH HMS

* MEDADVISOR- EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUE FOR EACH OF SECURE DIGITAL MESSAGES THAT ARE SENT ON BEHALF OF HMS’ CLIENTS

* MEDADVISOR- DEAL IS FOR 3 YEARS WITH STANDARD TERMINATION AND COMMERCIAL CONFIDENTIALITY PROVISIONS