Dec 13 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp:

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES SALE OF $127 MILLION OF MEDALLION BANK CONSUMER LOAN RECEIVABLES AT A PREMIUM

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP - ‍MEDALLION BANK EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTION OF $4.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL- CLOSED SALE OF $127 MILLION IN PRIME-CREDIT CONSUMER LOAN RECEIVABLES TO A SUPER-REGIONAL BANK FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $134.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: