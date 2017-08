July 18 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp:

* Medallion - on July 14, unit entered into amendment which amended the amended & restated loan and security agreement, dated as of dec. 12 - SEC filing

* Medallion financial corp - under terms of amendment, maturity date of credit facility was extended to March 15, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tBD4Kf) Further company coverage: