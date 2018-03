March 21 (Reuters) - Medapp SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH MOFEMA SP. Z O.O

* PARTIES TO COOPERATE ON USING CO’S PLATFORM CARNALIFE TO COMMUNICATION WITH MOFEMA’S DEVICE ZUZAMED KTG

* PARTIES TO WORK ON CREATING JOINT SYSTEM AND COMMERCIALISATION OF ZUZAMED SYSTEM BY END-2018

* PARTIES ALSO PLAN TO SELL THEIR SERVICES TOGETHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)