May 27 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* CHRISTOPH BROENNIMANN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF MEDARTIS - WILLI MIESCH TO REMAIN MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HAS APPOINTED CHRISTOPH BRÖNNIMANN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP EFFECTIVE 1 SEPTEMBER 2019

* HE WILL SUCCEED WILLI MIESCH, WHO EXPRESSED WISH TO HAND OVER HIS OPERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES AFTER OVER 20 YEARS AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)