Dec 9 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* CONFIRMING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2019.

* PROVISION OF CHF 3.0 MILLION HAS BEEN CREATED, WHICH WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED IMPACT ON EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND -2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN CURRENT YEAR

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A DYNAMIC GROWTH RATE OF OVER 25% IN BRAZIL FOR FULL YEAR 2019.

* PROVISION OF CHF 3.0 MILLION HAS BEEN CREATED, WHICH WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED IMPACT ON EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND -2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN CURRENT YEAR