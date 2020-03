BRIEF-Medartis FY EBIT Up At CHF 7.4 Mln

March 3 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* REPORTS GOOD SALES GROWTH ABOVE MARKET LEVELS IN 2019

* FY EBITDA INCREASED TO CHF 20.3 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN WAS 15%

* EBIT IN 2019 WAS CHF 7.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 6.1 MILLION ONE YEAR AGO, AND NET PROFIT WAS CHF 2.1 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 4.2 MILLION IN 2018

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS UNCHANGED SALES GROWTH OF 10% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES WITH AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 15% (BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES)

* OVER MEDIUM TERM, MEDARTIS WANTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL SALES GROWTH OF OVER 15% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES WITH A GRADUAL INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

* FY SALES 2019 CHF 130.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 121.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)