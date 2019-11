Nov 1 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* OLIVER MARX, CHIEF SALES OFFICER AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT BOARD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY

* CHRISTOPH BRÖNNIMANN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL ASSUME AD-INTERIM RESPONSIBILITY FOR SALES ORGANISATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)